Wedgwood helping women of all backgrounds in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Wedgwood is impacting the lives of kids all over West Michigan, and a local woman wanted to show her support. Maranda was joined in studio by artist, Carol Lamberts Vermeulen to talk about their ‘Lost and Found’ jewelry collection. Carol and her daughter made a pearl necklace for each of the women in the Wedgwood program to remind them all that they are treasures.

Wedgwood houses women with all sorts of different backgrounds. From survivors of assault to human trafficking, it is helping these women feel safe and allowing them to get back into the world. Check out the video above to see the impact.