Program helping homeless students in Grand Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Grand Haven Schools are working with over a dozen organizations to give back to students. Check out the video above to see how they are truly doing more, together. The project that is the focus in the video above, Homeless Liaison, is ensuring that when kids come to school they feel safe and protected. This program gives kids stability, that school is a place they can count on staying the same.

Homeless students will not be stigmatized or segregated on the basis of their status as homeless and will be assigned to the school serving those non-homeless students residing in the area in which the homeless child is actual living. The District establishes safeguards that protect homeless students from discrimination on the basis of their homelessness. You can see more policies and how a child qualifies on Ottawa Area Schools website.