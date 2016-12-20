Go bold with these stunning winter makeup trends

Katie Klunder Published: Updated:
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s easy to get lost in today’s current trends. From choker necklaces to high waisted shorts, fads come and go as quick as the gaucho pant. Be the sparkle in the room. Jump on these current beauty trends for a stunning, fresh look this holiday season.

1) Daring lips

2) Thick cat-eye

Hey loves! 😘❤️ more neutral look for today! Products used 🌟 cordial and cognac from @beccacosmetics and @jaclynhill eye palette 🌟 maple, goose, Arctic and Yonge st from Chill in the six palette by @cargocosmetics 🌟 photoready eye art in topaz twinkle by @revlon W A T E R L I N E is full spectrum eye pencil in espresso by @Makeupgeekcosmetics and slide on eye pencil in golden bronze by @nyxcosmetics E Y E L I N E R is tarteist paint by @tartecosmetics M A S C A R A is lashblast mascara by Covergirl L A S H E S are @eylureofficial in Opulent. B R O W S are #dipbrow in medium brown and clear brow gel all by @anastasiabeverlyhills . B R U S H E S used: @Sigmabeauty (promo code PolinaP for 10% off) Morphe brushes and Real techniques . Hope you like it! 😘 #makeupgeekcosmetics#smokeyeyes#katvondlook#anastasiabrows #vegas_nay #universodamaquiagem_oficial#makeupbypolinap#morphebrushes#eylure#eyeart#nyxcosmetics#undiscoveredmuas#thepeachyqueenblog#dcmakeupartist#baltimoremakeupartist#tarteist#linerandbrows#teammorphe #morphebrushes #dmvmakeupartist #chillinthesix#browgoals#sigmabeauty#beccaxjaclynhill#brian_champagne#makeupgeekeyeshadows#naturalmakeuplook#fallmakeup#beccabeauty

A photo posted by Polina (@makeupbypolinap) on

3) Shiny foundation / tinted moisturizer

4) Earth tone shadows

5) Matte lips

My split ends and I are besties… No matter what you say.🙄 #kokoandchanel

A photo posted by Amanda Kokoeva (@kokoandchanel) on

 

For more beauty tips and tricks, go to wotv4women.com.

