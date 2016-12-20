Family Futures: Offering parents support and information in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – This holiday season many West Michigan families are looking for ways to give back and help those in need. So we have created a Season of Service campaign featuring different non-profit organizations throughout our community. Each week now through Christmas we will highlight an organization showcasing the work being done and ways families can volunteer and donate. Take time to look through this list and discover ways your family can serve others and make a difference Where You Live!

The mission of Family Futures is to shape a community in which all children are supported to reach their full potential. Joy Walczak joined Maranda, with a very tiny guest, to highlight the Connections Program. The idea of Connections is that, ‘Children don’t come with instructions’. Everyone has an opinion on how to raise a child! From your friends to your parents to your coworkers, once you’re a parent, advice flows in. Many parents turn to the online world and that opens up more confusion and can be downright overwhelming for parents. This information and advice overload can come to an end with Connections. Connections recognizes that children don’t come with instructions and that most parents aren’t experts on child development. The goal is to provide you with just- in­ time education and ways to monitor your child’s development, so that parents and their children can thrive.

Connections is available at no cost to parents with children ages 0-5 in Kent and surrounding counties, Ionia and Montcalm counties. Connections empowers parents with knowledge and confidence to reduce the stress of parenthood. Click here if you’re interested in volunteering with Connections.