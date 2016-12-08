Top places to see Christmas lights in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Merry Christmas, West Michigan! The time has come for all to enjoy the first snow falls and twinkling lights with the people you love. There are some beautiful and jaw-dropping shows and events happening near you this holiday season, which call for nothing other than a great date night or a fun, festive night with friends!

Grand Rapids area

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, NOW – January 8th

The exhibition includes 400,000 lights, more than 42 cultural trees and displays, Santa Claus, reindeer, carolers, carriage rides and the much-loved Railway Garden.

Fifth Third Ballpark, NOW – January 1st

This drive-through is Michigan’s largest Christmas light show! Being just under two miles long, Fifth Third uses over 40 animated displays and millions of lights.

Grand Rapids Art Museum and Rosa Parks Circle, NOW – Holiday season

A hot spot for Christmas cheer in Grand Rapids is always the GRAM and Rosa Park Circle. Although neither host a “light show” it is beautifully lit up and a great place for photos and entertainment.

…See more Grand Rapids Christmas lights, here: http://interactives.wotv4women.com/photomojo/gallery/16892/306848/christmas-lights-around-grand-rapids/christmas-lights-around-grand-rapids/

Battle Creek area

Binder Park Zoo, NOW – December 23rd

Enjoy the zoo decorated for the holidays! Stroll along lighted paths viewing some of our weather-hardy animals on exhibit enjoying the winter season.Then head indoors for time with Santa, stories with Grandma Claus, unlimited carousel rides, up-close animal meet and greets, hot chocolate, special activities, and more.

Downtown Battle Creek, NOW – December 31st

Chat with Santa and help yourself to a variety of treats in the warming house. There will also be live entertainment, a kids corner, and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Holland area

Downtown Holland, NOW – Holiday season

The beautiful city of Holland only gets prettier with snow fall and sparkling lights. Visit Santa’s Shoppe, Home & Company, and New Holland Brewing company for extra holiday cheer.

Kalamazoo area

Bronsen Park, otherwise known as candy cane lane, typically has beautiful lights and holiday happenings. Also, the iconic Christmas House is located off Oakland Drive on Long Road, Kalamazoo, and has made itself known as the most spirited house in all of Kalamazoo.

Contact us at info@wotv4women.com to have your light show added to the list!