List: Where to get photos with Santa in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Santa Claus is making some special apperances around West Michigan to greet all of the good little boys and girls. Take your kids out to snap a professional photo with Santa and let them tell him all of things on their lists this year.

Battle Creek

Lakeview Square Mall

5775 Beckley Rd

NOW – December 23rd

Reserve your time with Santa!

Binder Park Zoo

Zoolights

7400 Division Dr

Dinner With Santa: December 16th – 23rd, 5pm – 6:30pm

Click here to register.

Grand Rapids

Rivertown Mall

3700 Rivertown Pkwy, Grandville, MI 49418

NOW – December 24th

Reserve now!

Woodland Mall (Macy’s Court)

3195 28th St SE

Suite 100 Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10am – 9pm, Sunday: Noon – 6pm, Hours will be extended in December

Breton Village

1830 Breton Road

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

NOW – December 24th

Hours:

Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 11am – 3pm, Thursdays: 6pm – 8pm

Art Van, GR Downers Grove

3500 28th St SE

Kentwood, MI 49512

December 3rd: 11am – 4pm

December 4th: Noon – 5pm

December 10th: 11am – 4pm

December 11th : Noon – 5pm

December 17th: 11am – 4pm

December 18th: Noon – 5pm

Rogers Plaza

972 28th St SW

Wyoming, MI 49509

NOW – December 24th

Dates and times vary

Lowell Showboat

113 Riverwalk Plaza

Lowell, MI 49331

December 3rd: 2:30pm – 4pm

Frederick Meijer Gardens

1000 E Beltline Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

NOW – December 20th

Hours: 5 – 8pm

Holland

Home & Company

190 S River Ave

Holland, MI 49423

NOW – December 24th

Dates and times vary

Carolyn Stitch Studio

206 College Ave

Holland, MI 49423

NOW – December 24th

Dates and times vary – Bring your own camera!

Kalamazoo

Crossroads Mall

6650 South Westnedge Avenue

Portage, MI 49024

NOW – December 24th

Monday – Saturday: Noon – 8pm, Sunday: Noon – 6pm. SPECIAL HOURS 16th – 23rd: 9am – 9pm, 18th: 11am – 7pm, Christmas Eve: 9am – 5pm

Reserve now!