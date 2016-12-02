List: Where to get photos with Santa in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Santa Claus is making some special apperances around West Michigan to greet all of the good little boys and girls. Take your kids out to snap a professional photo with Santa and let them tell him all of things on their lists this year.
Battle Creek
Lakeview Square Mall
5775 Beckley Rd
NOW – December 23rd
Binder Park Zoo
Zoolights
7400 Division Dr
Dinner With Santa: December 16th – 23rd, 5pm – 6:30pm
Click here to register.
Grand Rapids
Rivertown Mall
3700 Rivertown Pkwy, Grandville, MI 49418
NOW – December 24th
Reserve now!
Woodland Mall (Macy’s Court)
3195 28th St SE
Suite 100 Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Hours:
Monday-Saturday: 10am – 9pm, Sunday: Noon – 6pm, Hours will be extended in December
Breton Village
1830 Breton Road
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
NOW – December 24th
Hours:
Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 11am – 3pm, Thursdays: 6pm – 8pm
Art Van, GR Downers Grove
3500 28th St SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
December 3rd: 11am – 4pm
December 4th: Noon – 5pm
December 10th: 11am – 4pm
December 11th : Noon – 5pm
December 17th: 11am – 4pm
December 18th: Noon – 5pm
Rogers Plaza
972 28th St SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
NOW – December 24th
Lowell Showboat
113 Riverwalk Plaza
Lowell, MI 49331
December 3rd: 2:30pm – 4pm
Frederick Meijer Gardens
1000 E Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
NOW – December 20th
Hours: 5 – 8pm
Holland
Home & Company
190 S River Ave
Holland, MI 49423
NOW – December 24th
Carolyn Stitch Studio
206 College Ave
Holland, MI 49423
NOW – December 24th
Dates and times vary – Bring your own camera!
Kalamazoo
Crossroads Mall
6650 South Westnedge Avenue
Portage, MI 49024
NOW – December 24th
Monday – Saturday: Noon – 8pm, Sunday: Noon – 6pm. SPECIAL HOURS 16th – 23rd: 9am – 9pm, 18th: 11am – 7pm, Christmas Eve: 9am – 5pm