Know the ABCDEs of skin cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Long days in the warm sun are the best way to spend your summer. But all that time in the sunshine could be hazardous to your health. We all know the basics of good sunscreen use, but if something has progressed to a dangerous level, how would you know? Spectrum Health has an easy way to help you learn the signs of melanoma – just follow the alphabet.

Asymmetry – the shape of one half of the mole is different from the other half

Borders – the outside edges of the mole are ragged

Color – the mole has different shades of colors, such as black, brown, tan, red, or blue

Diameter – the size of the mole is larger than about six millimeters wide (about the size of a pencil eraser)

Evolving – a mole or skin lesion that looks different from the rest or is changing in size, shape, or color

>>> See examples

Spectrum Health has the best way to find skin cancer early is by checking your skin regularly and have a dermatologist perform a focused skin cancer screening. If you have questions, call (616) 486-5828 or 1-855-SHCANCER.