2016 5/3 Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens announced

WOOD TV8 Staff Published: Updated:
fifth-third-summer-concert-series-at-frederik-meijer-gardens-2016
Credit: WOOD TV8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s that time of year: The lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens has been announced.

This year, there are 30 acts in the series — consisting of returning and new bands — which kicks off on June 6 with Tears for Fears and closes out the season on Sept.  7 with Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer.

A ticket pre-sale for Frederik Meijer Gardens members will take place from April 30 at 9 a.m. to May 13 at midnight. During that time period, members can save $5 per ticket. On April 30, Meijer Gardens will open up a room at 7 a.m. for members to line up for the 9 a.m. pre-sale.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. on May 14. During this time, Meijer Gardens members can purchase tickets at a $2 discount per ticket.

All ticket prices for each act are listed in the following order: member pre-sale price / member price / public price.

Tears for Fears – June 6, 7 p.m. ($75/$78/$80)

Tears for Fears

An Evening with the Monkees – June 8, 7:30 p.m. ($52/$55/$57)

The Monkees

America – June 12, 7 p.m. ($47/$50/$52)

America

Of Monsters and Men – June 13, 7 p.m. ($45/$48/$50)

Of Monsters and Men

Ziggy Marley – June 15, 7 p.m. ($43/46/$48)

Ziggy Marley

Tedeschi Trucks Band – June 17, 6:30 p.m. ($72/$75/$77)

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Michael Franti & Spearhead – June 22, 7 p.m. ($40/$43/$45)

Michael Franti

Fitz an the Tantrums – June 26, 7 p.m. ($40/$43/$45)

Fitz & The Tantrums

An Evening with Jackson Browne – June 27, 7 p.m. ($68/$71/$73)

Jackson Browne

Gregg Allman – June 29, 7 p.m. ($48/$51/$53)

Gregg Allman

Ben Folds with yMusic – July 10, 7 p.m. ($48/$51/$53)

Ben Folds

The Decemberists – July 11, 7 p.m. ($45/$48/$50)

The Decemberists

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals – July 13, 6 p.m. ($68/$71/$73)

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals

Old Crow Medicine Show – July 14, 7 p.m. ($45/$48/$50)

Old Crow Medicine Show

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros – July 17, 6:30 p.m. ($38/$41/$43)

Edward Sharp and the Magnetic Zeros

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force Band and Bombino – July 20, 6:30 p.m. ($35/$38/$40)

Femi Kuti and Bombino

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band – July 24, 7 p.m. ($63/$66/$68)

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

Diana Ross – July 25, 7:30 p.m. ($95/$98/$100)

Diana Ross

Goo Goo Dolls – July 27, 7 p.m. ($85/$88/$90)

The Goo Goo Dolls

Jay Leno – July 28, 7 p.m. ($94/$97/$99)

Jay Leno

Grace Potter – Aug. 3, 7 p.m. ($42/$45/$47)

Grace Potter

WAR & Los Loney Boys – Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m. ($49/$52/$54)

War and Los Lonely Boys

Toto – Aug. 14, 7 p.m. ($50/$53/$55)

Toto

ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA – Aug. 17, 7 p.m. ($43/$46/$48)

Abba The Concert

An Evening with The Beach Boys – Aug. 21, 7 p.m. ($64/$67/$69)

The Beach Boys

Lake Street Dive – Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ($33/$36/$38)

Lake Street Dive

Seal – Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m. ($90/$93/$95)

Seal

Bonnie Raitt – Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. ($86/$89/$91)

Bonnie Raitt

O.A.R. – Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. ($55/$58/$60)

O.A.R.

Gavin DeGraw & Andy Grammer – Sept. 7, 6 p.m. ($67/$70/$72)

Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer

Tickets can be purchased one of three ways: online at StarTickets.com, over the phone at 800.585.3737 or at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Ticket purchases online or by phone include a $5.25 convenience fee per ticket and a $3.50 handling fee per order for the public and an $8 handling fee per order for members. Tickets purchased in person at Meijer Gardens are fee-free.

—–

Online:

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s