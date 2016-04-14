2016 5/3 Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s that time of year: The lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens has been announced.

This year, there are 30 acts in the series — consisting of returning and new bands — which kicks off on June 6 with Tears for Fears and closes out the season on Sept. 7 with Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer.

A ticket pre-sale for Frederik Meijer Gardens members will take place from April 30 at 9 a.m. to May 13 at midnight. During that time period, members can save $5 per ticket. On April 30, Meijer Gardens will open up a room at 7 a.m. for members to line up for the 9 a.m. pre-sale.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. on May 14. During this time, Meijer Gardens members can purchase tickets at a $2 discount per ticket.

All ticket prices for each act are listed in the following order: member pre-sale price / member price / public price.

Tears for Fears – June 6, 7 p.m. ($75/$78/$80)

An Evening with the Monkees – June 8, 7:30 p.m. ($52/$55/$57)

America – June 12, 7 p.m. ($47/$50/$52)

Of Monsters and Men – June 13, 7 p.m. ($45/$48/$50)

Ziggy Marley – June 15, 7 p.m. ($43/46/$48)

Tedeschi Trucks Band – June 17, 6:30 p.m. ($72/$75/$77)

Michael Franti & Spearhead – June 22, 7 p.m. ($40/$43/$45)

Fitz an the Tantrums – June 26, 7 p.m. ($40/$43/$45)

An Evening with Jackson Browne – June 27, 7 p.m. ($68/$71/$73)

Gregg Allman – June 29, 7 p.m. ($48/$51/$53)

Ben Folds with yMusic – July 10, 7 p.m. ($48/$51/$53)

The Decemberists – July 11, 7 p.m. ($45/$48/$50)

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals – July 13, 6 p.m. ($68/$71/$73)

Old Crow Medicine Show – July 14, 7 p.m. ($45/$48/$50)

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros – July 17, 6:30 p.m. ($38/$41/$43)

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force Band and Bombino – July 20, 6:30 p.m. ($35/$38/$40)

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band – July 24, 7 p.m. ($63/$66/$68)

Diana Ross – July 25, 7:30 p.m. ($95/$98/$100)

Goo Goo Dolls – July 27, 7 p.m. ($85/$88/$90)

Jay Leno – July 28, 7 p.m. ($94/$97/$99)

Grace Potter – Aug. 3, 7 p.m. ($42/$45/$47)

WAR & Los Loney Boys – Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m. ($49/$52/$54)

Toto – Aug. 14, 7 p.m. ($50/$53/$55)

ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA – Aug. 17, 7 p.m. ($43/$46/$48)

An Evening with The Beach Boys – Aug. 21, 7 p.m. ($64/$67/$69)

Lake Street Dive – Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ($33/$36/$38)

Seal – Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m. ($90/$93/$95)

Bonnie Raitt – Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. ($86/$89/$91)

O.A.R. – Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. ($55/$58/$60)

Gavin DeGraw & Andy Grammer – Sept. 7, 6 p.m. ($67/$70/$72)

Tickets can be purchased one of three ways: online at StarTickets.com, over the phone at 800.585.3737 or at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Ticket purchases online or by phone include a $5.25 convenience fee per ticket and a $3.50 handling fee per order for the public and an $8 handling fee per order for members. Tickets purchased in person at Meijer Gardens are fee-free.

—–

Online:

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park