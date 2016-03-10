2016 Easter brunches in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Holidays are great at bringing the whole family together. Make a new tradition this year by going to Easter morning brunch! There are tons of fabulous restaurants all over West Michigan that offer delicious brunch options. Take the family out and enjoy a fantastic meal and some family bonding. Our list features brunch options in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and along the lakeshore.

GRAND RAPIDS:

Easter Brunch at CityFlats Hotel

Blending historic architecture with modern style and offering a delicious array of menu items, chef action stations, and carving stations, the Ballroom @ CityFlatsHotel is the perfect place to celebrate Easter. Located in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids the Ballroom has Easter Brunch seating’s are available at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Please call 616-608-1720 to make reservations. Adult: 29.95, Seniors (65+): 24.95, Children (5–12): 12.95, Children (4 and under): Free

Easter at Reds

Celebrate at Reds with our exclusive all you can eat buffet and brunch! Seatings are at 10:30am, 12:30pm, & 2:30pm. Reservations suggested. Adult: $21.99, Children (3-10): $11.99

Easter Brunch at JW Marriott

Enjoy an elegant Easter celebration at the JW Marriott. Six. One. Six. will be hosting a great brunch that’s locally inspired! Features will include: maple glazed ham, and char crusted sirloin. Breakfast selections range from creating your own omelet to strawberry shortcake and so much more! Brunch reservations will be from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm. Prices: $37 adults | $15 children 4-12

Easter Buffet at Rush Creek Bistro

Includes breakfast, salads, soups, entrees and desserts. Reservations required. Adults: $27, kids 5-12: $14, 0-4: free.

Easter Brunch at Uccello’s Ristorante – multiple locations

Join Uccello’s in Grandville, Grand Rapids, Caledonia, Standale or Rockford for their Easter feast. The brunch buffet with feature an omelette station, carving stations, chef inspired entrees and more. Brunch buffet only 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Adults $19.99. Kids 10 and younger are $7.99. Reservations encouraged.

Easter at Railside

Hop over to Railside and enjoy Easter brunch with us this spring. Reservations begin at 10:30 AM and go until 2:00 PM. Call for reservations: 616-878-1140. Open to the public. Adults: $24.99 , Children 5-11: $12.99, Children under 5: Complimentary.

KALAMAZOO:

Easter at Mangia Mangia

Sunday brunch buffet runs from 10 AM-3:30 PM. Come enjoy delicious brunch from a favorite Italian hot spot. For reservations call 269-226-3333.

HOLLAND/MUSKEGON:

Easter Brunch at Boatwerks Restaurant

Head over to Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant and enjoy a delicious brunch. Features include: applewood smoked bacon, brown sugar glazed ham, and house-smoked salmon and much more! Brunch will be from 10am – 4pm. Reservations required. Admission: Adults $29.95, Seniors $25.95, Kids (5-10) $14.95, Kids (4 & under) FREE

Easter Brunch at Jack’s

Jack’s is now taking reservations for their annual Easter Day Brunch Buffet between 11AM – 3PM. Brunch includes a special sighting of the Easter Bunny, with spots filling quickly. Cost is $25.99 for adults, $11.99 for children 12 – 5, and free for children 4 and under.

Alpen Rose Easter Brunch

Alpen Rose Restaurant is having an Easter Buffet from 9am – 4pm. Reservations are highly recommended. Prices are $31.95 for adults, $13.95 for children 5-12, and Free for children 4 & under.

Docker’s Fish House

Docker’s Easter Brunch Buffet Sunday March 27th 11 AM to 2 PM! Featuring their famous raw bar, prime rib carving station, family style perch & much, much more! Mimosas, Bloody Marys & full bar start at noon! Reservations only, please call 231-288-6300 to book your table today! $31.99 per adult and $15.99 for kids!