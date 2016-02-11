5 wellness inspired Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Related Coverage 10 Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Nothing says “I love you,” more than a gift that shows your dedication to someone’s well-being. WOTV 4 Women’s Wellness Expert Michele Fife recommends her favorite Valentine’s picks for your sweetie.

Gift of Time and Touch

Check out this fun Couples Yoga workshop at PeaceLab Yoga. Even if you are new to Yoga a couples workshop is a great way to break the ice so to speak with your sweetie.

Honey for your Honey

How about some Chyavanprash? Chyavanprash is considered the ayurvedic multi-vitamin. This delicious nutritive jam that has a wide range of health benefits. It is said to have been concocted to restore youth to the elderly. Spread the Love.

Massage at home

Now how about some hands on? Try Mahanarayan Oil. This herbal blend oil is great for soothing sore muscles and joint. It is known as a nourishing oil with analgesic properties. Has a pleasant aroma and you’re going to feel loose as a kitten after the rub. Rowr…

Learn something new

Yoga anyone? Get a package of Yoga classes for you and your beloved and set up a date night! You will loosen up and maybe crack a few smiles – who knows? Next thing you know you are taking a yoga retreat together!

Sweet treats (sshhh they are secretly good for you!)

There are cookies, and then there are COOKIES. These cookies from Bit Bakery serve up a delicious bite that is not bad for you either (read-“health cookie”)! Gluten free and Vegan combined with taste that will. not. quit. Stop reading this already and order some cookies.

I hope this little list inspires some love in your day, anyone of these would make a great gift for yourself also. Don’t scrimp on Love.