Jennifer Feuerstein

WOTV 4 Women Web Staff Published: Updated:

Encore Years

Jennifer FeuersteinJennifer Feuerstein is a community organizer, activist, public speaker, and writer on issues related to older adults and the encore years. She currently is Associate State Director for AARP Michigan. She is a journalist for various publications including Faith Grand Rapids and West Michigan Woman magazines on topics related to the encore population. She received her certificate in aging and is currently writing her first book (a witty look at growing old). She is a life-long Grand Rapids resident, mother of 3 kids and travels across the state on behalf of the 1.4 million AARP members in Michigan.

Learn more about AARP.

AARP on Facebook.

AARP on Twitter.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s