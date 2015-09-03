Family events for Labor Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Make the most of the last days of summer with a fun-filled weekend of events! Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To have a complete list emailed to you each week, click here.

Logging Festival, Newaygo

September 4 – 6

Professional lumberjack competition, crafts, food, parade on Sunday afternoon.

Flick’s Family Film Festival, Celebration! Cinema

September 4 – 10

Kids 12 and under can see “Paul Blart Mall Cop 2” for free. Adult tickets are $5.

Arts Fest, Montague Artisan Market

September 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Art fair, free kids’ crafts, music, and special performances.

Maker Faire, Grand Rapids Public Museum

September 5 – 6

Family-friendly celebration features installations based on science, technology, nature, activity, food, and more. Free for museum members, and included with a ticket to The Discovery of King Tut exhibition.

Labor Day Events

September 7

List of Labor Day events across West Michigan: http://wp.me/p4ySuk-6V9

