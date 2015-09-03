Family events for Labor Day weekend

Maranda Published: Updated:
Labor Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Make the most of the last days of summer with a fun-filled weekend of events! Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To have a complete list emailed to you each week, click here.

Logging Festival, Newaygo
September 4 – 6
Professional lumberjack competition, crafts, food, parade on Sunday afternoon.

Flick’s Family Film Festival, Celebration! Cinema
September 4 – 10
Kids 12 and under can see “Paul Blart Mall Cop 2” for free. Adult tickets are $5.

Arts Fest, Montague Artisan Market
September 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Art fair, free kids’ crafts, music, and special performances.

Maker Faire, Grand Rapids Public Museum
September 5 – 6
Family-friendly celebration features installations based on science, technology, nature, activity, food, and more. Free for museum members, and included with a ticket to The Discovery of King Tut exhibition.

Labor Day Events
September 7
List of Labor Day events across West Michigan: http://wp.me/p4ySuk-6V9

>>> For fun activities around West Michigan all summer long, check out Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s