How to transition your outfits from day to night

Jill Wallace Published: Updated:


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Summer is the perfect time to wear outfits that can easily transition from day to night. We have put together two outfits from Goodwill finds to show you just how you can do easily transition from daytime shopping to nighttime drinks for half the price!

Sass it Up-

  • Metallic Blazer: $4.99
  • Pale pink tank: $5.99 (J Crew)
  • White shorts: $3.99 (American Eagle)
  • Low black wedge: $6.99
  • Bracelet: $12.99 (ShopGoodwill)
  • Earrings: $6.99 (ShopGoodwill)

Day to Night-

  • Floral high-low dress: $3.99 (Charlotte Russe)
  • DIY Vest – T-Shirt: $2.29
  • DIY Scarf – T-Shirt: $2.29
  • Strappy bling sandals- $4.99

