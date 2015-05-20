Program collecting donations for inner city baseball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The West Michigan Whitecaps, Fifth Third Bank, and the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department kicked off their annual equipment drive last week.

If you have any gently used baseball or softball equipment, donate it to the YMCA’s Inner-City Youth Baseball/Softball program. They’re hoping to collect 500 pieces of equipment this year. They also announced a $55,000 donation from Major League Baseball to fix up Rasberry Field.

The free league starts in June. To learn more, visit grymca.org/programs or call (616) 855-9622.