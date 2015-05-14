Eat simple for a healthier body

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) A West Michigan woman turned her husband’s cancer diagnosis into a fight for a healthier lifestyle. Jill Smith of Eat Real Simple is a healthy food coach with a background in developing recipes. Now she uses her skills to help people avoid foods that can be harmful to the body.

Foods to Avoid

Processed foods

Refined sugars

Corn syrup

Sugar substitutes

Agave

White flours and refined grains

Chemical additives

Processed table salt

Food colorings

Hydrogenated oil, high processed oil: canola, cottonseed, soybean, vegetable

Farm-raised fish and seafood

Corn-fed meats, all deli meats

Smith came up with seven principles of anti-cancer edibles: a guideline of foods to eat that are beneficial to the body, and incorporated them into delicious recipes. Visit her website for recipes, ingredients, and to read about ACE.

Principles of ACE: Anti-Cancer Edibles

Whole foods, colorful vegetables, dark greens

Organic, lean and grass-fed meat in moderation

Low glycemic fruit, other fruits in moderation

No refined sugar

Little to no dairy

Very few eggs

No more than 30-50 grams of carbohydrates from grains, bread, or potatoes per day