Eat simple for a healthier body

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) A West Michigan woman turned her husband’s cancer diagnosis into a fight for a healthier lifestyle. Jill Smith of Eat Real Simple is a healthy food coach with a background in developing recipes. Now she uses her skills to help people avoid foods that can be harmful to the body.
Foods to Avoid
- Processed foods
- Refined sugars
- Corn syrup
- Sugar substitutes
- Agave
- White flours and refined grains
- Chemical additives
- Processed table salt
- Food colorings
- Hydrogenated oil, high processed oil: canola, cottonseed, soybean, vegetable
- Farm-raised fish and seafood
- Corn-fed meats, all deli meats
Smith came up with seven principles of anti-cancer edibles: a guideline of foods to eat that are beneficial to the body, and incorporated them into delicious recipes. Visit her website for recipes, ingredients, and to read about ACE.
Principles of ACE: Anti-Cancer Edibles
- Whole foods, colorful vegetables, dark greens
- Organic, lean and grass-fed meat in moderation
- Low glycemic fruit, other fruits in moderation
- No refined sugar
- Little to no dairy
- Very few eggs
- No more than 30-50 grams of carbohydrates from grains, bread, or potatoes per day