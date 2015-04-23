24/7 Weather Forecast

High: 92
Low: 67
WIND: Southwest 5-10
SUNRISE 6:21 a.m
SUNSET 8:46 p.m.
.
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Sunny and Hot
Low rain chances this week
A return to summertime heat
TUESDAY Sun and clouds mixed with a high of 93 degrees and a slight chance for a thunderstorm.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy and mild with a calm wind. Look for 70 for a low.
THIS WEEKEND Mostly sunny and hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs climb to the middle 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s for western North Carolina.
Greenville Zone - Greenville, Anderson, Pickens, Laurens
Spartanburg Zone - Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, Laurens
Greenwood Zone - Greenwood, Abbeville, Oconee, Elbert
Foothills Zone - Polk, Rutherford, McDowell
Mountain Zone - Transylvania, Haywood, Madison, Buncombe, Henderson, Yancey
Current Hour
Hour 2
Hour 3
Hour 4
Hour 5
Hour 6
Hour 7
Hour 8
Hour 9
Hour 10
Hour 11
Hour 12
Hour 13
Hour 14
Hour 15
Hour 16
Hour 17
Hour 18
Hour 19
Hour 20
Hour 21
Hour 22
Hour 23