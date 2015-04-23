24/7 Weather Forecast

High: 92

Low: 67

WIND: Southwest 5-10

SUNRISE 6:21 a.m

SUNSET 8:46 p.m.

.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Sunny and Hot

Low rain chances this week

A return to summertime heat

TUESDAY Sun and clouds mixed with a high of 93 degrees and a slight chance for a thunderstorm.

TONIGHT Partly cloudy and mild with a calm wind. Look for 70 for a low.

THIS WEEKEND Mostly sunny and hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs climb to the middle 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s for western North Carolina.

Greenville Zone - Greenville, Anderson, Pickens, Laurens Spartanburg Zone - Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, Laurens Greenwood Zone - Greenwood, Abbeville, Oconee, Elbert Foothills Zone - Polk, Rutherford, McDowell Mountain Zone - Transylvania, Haywood, Madison, Buncombe, Henderson, Yancey

Current Hour Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9 Hour 10 Hour 11 Hour 12 Hour 13 Hour 14 Hour 15 Hour 16 Hour 17 Hour 18 Hour 19 Hour 20 Hour 21 Hour 22 Hour 23