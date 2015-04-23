24/7 Weather Forecast

High: 92

Low:  67

WIND: Southwest 5-10

SUNRISE 6:21 a.m

SUNSET  8:46 p.m.
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Sunny and Hot

Low rain chances this week

A return to summertime heat

 

TUESDAY  Sun and clouds mixed with a high of 93 degrees and a slight chance for a thunderstorm.

TONIGHT  Partly cloudy and mild with a calm wind. Look for 70 for a low.

THIS WEEKEND  Mostly sunny and hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs climb to the middle 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s for western North Carolina.

 

Greenville Zone - Greenville, Anderson, Pickens, Laurens
Spartanburg Zone - Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, Laurens
Greenwood Zone - Greenwood, Abbeville, Oconee, Elbert
Foothills Zone - Polk, Rutherford, McDowell
Mountain Zone - Transylvania, Haywood, Madison, Buncombe, Henderson, Yancey
