Free book for homeowners looking to outfit their windows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- While attractive window fashions help create beautiful indoor environments, they are also designed to be energy- efficient, making every setting more comfortable. You can actually lower energy use and save on heating and cooling costs. By controlling how much natural light enters your room can often reduce the need for artificial light. There are many more scientific things that will satisfy your right brain but think how beautiful blinds will make the whole house look.

Privacy and Light Control: Window fashions are available in a wide variety of product designs with fabrics and materials that come in a range of opacities from sheer to opaque—offering varying degrees of privacy and light control options.

Energy Efficiency: Up to 50% of your home’s heating and cooling energy can be lost through your windows. At Hunter Douglas, we’re an industry leader in making a big energy savings difference at the window

Child Safety: From cordless manual and motorized operating systems, retractable lift cords, cord tensioners and wand controls, we offer a wide array of innovative lifting system options for enhanced child and pet safety as well as especially easy operation.

