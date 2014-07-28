Transform any space into a home office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Working from home seems so easy. You simply put a desk in a spare bedroom or set up shop in the kitchen, right? Not so fast. It’s easy to transform a small space into a great office. You must think about finding a space that’s private, quiet and that you can truly make your own. You want to be able to set up your space and really have a place for everything. There are a few factors to consider when setting up a home office to be efficient and enjoyable.

HOME OFFICE HOW-TO:

-Choose the right space. Would that spare bedroom be a perfect spot for your home office? Don’t treat your working space as a second-class accommodation- give it the importance it deserves.

-When choosing a chair, avoid using a back breaking, pain-inducing chair and replace it with a comfortable chair in a fun fabric or sleek leather.

-Remember, you can never have enough storage. A cluttered workspace is depressing. Your best bet for having a clear desk and tidy working environment is to have a place for everything.

