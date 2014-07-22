Number one tip for women seeking divorce

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The number one tip that we give women when they come into the DAWN office, seeking a divorce, is to not automatically believe what their husband is telling them. It is also what we tell women who call, in tears, because their husband has told them that if they file for divorce they will take the children, kick them out of the house, leave them penniless and that they will be alone forever.

Why do some men resort to scaring their wives and shaking their foundation and security when they have made the decision to end their unhappy marriage? Control. By scaring you silly they are hoping that they can convince you not to move forward. It is a desperate act to keep you. It is a desperate act to keep their assets and it is a desperate act to keep their world from changing.

You definitely want to listen, but not automatically believe, what he is saying to you because he is clueing you in to the fact that he has a different agenda. This information can give your attorney an idea of what to expect from him during the divorce proceedings so he or she can take it into consideration during your divorce. Whether or not he is likely to get custody of the children, be awarded your home or leave you in poverty are all subjects you need to discuss with your attorney. Your attorney is the person who can best assess the situation, tell you what your rights are, and give you the true facts on what to expect during your divorce.

Keep in mind that Michigan law says you are entitled to half of the marital assets and that the court looks at what is in the best interest of the children when deciding custody. Knowledge is power so stay calm, listen to what your husband says, but don’t believe it and talk to your attorney.

Nothing herein constitutes a legal opinion.

CONTACT DAWN-ATTORNEY’S FOR WOMEN

www.dawnforwomen.com

(616) 957-3296

WOTV 4 women’s legal expert Gail Saukas