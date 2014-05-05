Safe Harbor’s Lifeline event ignites smiles to children in West Michigan

Related Coverage More from Perrigo

Safe Harbor, a non-profit organization focused on preventing and treating child abuse and neglect in Allegan and Barry County, Mich., hosted the sixth annual Lifeline Event at the Laketown Golf and Conference Center in Saugatuck, Michigan on April 25, 2014, starting at 5 p.m.

The Lifeline Event is the organization’s main fundraising event for the year. The funds raised at the event provide services, programs and support to children in the community who have been a victim child abuse or neglect. SafeHarbor is able to offer these services free of charge, largely based on community support. In order to maintain their continued level of support for children in both Allegan and BarryCounty, the fundraising goal for this year’s event is $50,000.

The evening consisted of live and silent auctions, a strolling dinner and Safe Harbor’s “Buttons for Bravery” cash auction – which allows monetary gifts to directly to fund programs that provide the necessary help and support services for children who have suffered from abuse and neglect.

SafeHarbor is a non-profit, 501c3 organization focused on providing a lifeline to victims of child abuse and neglect in Allegan & Barry County, Michigan. Find them online at www.safeharborallegan.org or on Facebook. SafeHarbor also wants to remind members of the community that there are resources, including area law enforcement, which can help if they have been a victim of abuse or know of someone who has been neglected or abused.