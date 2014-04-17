Get creative with the kids this Easter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Easter is a special time of year and it is fun to celebrate with egg hunts, delicious meals, and baskets full of goodies. If you’re looking for some healthy treats to add to the celebration, Meijer has some fun ideas! Just carve out a little kitchen time with your child or grandchild and create some of these adorable treats together.

Bunny Snack Plate

Great for an after school or post egg hunt snack! Use apples, strawberries, blueberries, cheese cut in circles, carrots, cucumber, and mini almonds to have kids put together their very own bunny face!

Cheddar Cracker “Carrots”

If you’re looking for a non-sugary alternative to the Easter bas­ket, cheddar cracker “carrots” from Cre­ative Green Liv­ing are super cute! Just fill a baggie with Annie’s Ched­dar Bun­nies so it forms a carrot-like shape, then use yarn to seal the bag and create a tuft of greens.

Veggie Chicks

The chicks are made out of toasted bread circles topped with light mayo, steamed corn kernels, black olive eyes, and a tomato beak. Cut a strawberry or red bell pepper for the top. The plant is made from strips of cucumber with sauce.