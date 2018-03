GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Make red work in your décor! It’s easy! Repaint a piece of furniture in a red hue. It will be unexpected! There is a ton of advice on Pinterest on tips for painting furniture.

Or be bold and paint a red wall. It looks great in kitchens and entryways. Silver, black, and white accents will make red really stand out!

~Tiffany