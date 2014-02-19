Have a ball at Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Related Coverage More from Perrigo

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun and easy way for you and your company, friends, or family to support the life-changing work of Big Brothers Big Sisters. If you care about kids and can spare two hours to have fun with your friends, then Bowl for Kids’ Sake is for you!

All money raised during the Allegan County Bowl for Kids’ Sake event will be used to find more mentors in Allegan County and to support current matches. Your bowling will make a difference!

Raise a minimum of $60 and help change a child’s life. Plus, you’ll receive two fun filled hours of free bowling on March 8, 2014 from 2:00PM-4:00PM at Snowden’s Sunset Lanes in Allegan County 504 Western Ave, Allegan, MI 49010.



It’s easy!

1. Just click the “Register” button. If you are a returning bowler, simply register and then sign in to your account using the user name and password created previously.

2. Personalize a fundraising page that’s set up just for you. Make it fun!

3. Send out e-mails or fund-raise with Facebook and Twitter. Each bowler is required to raise a minimum of $60 but don’t be afraid to aim even higher! Most people raise about $150 but top fundraising teams raise over $2,500.

4. Come bowl! After you have secured your donations, it’s time to have fun! You and your teammates are invited to bowl like a champion at Snowden’s Sunset Lanes in Allegan to celebrate your fundraising success with two hours of free bowling!

Big Brothers Big Sisters works to help broaden children’s perspectives and help them learn how to make good choices. Help start a child on the path to fulfilling their potential – and succeeding in school and life.