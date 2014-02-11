I’M Kids Feeding Program seeks volunteers

The AmeriCorps VISTA Team at the Ionia County and Montcalm Area ISDs have been busy working to provide 500 meals to children living in food-insecure homes in the Ionia and Montcalm Intermediate School Districts. This program is not possible without the continued support of volunteers. Here’s how you can help, and stay connected to the cause.

What they’ve been working on:

painting the I’M Kids Feeding Program Mural

beautifying the facility with a little elbow grease ( i.e. cleaning, lots and lots of cleaning)

a cross-county circuit of board meetings

grants and fundraising planning

finalizing health inspection papers

The Ionia and Montcalm Area Intermediate School Districts have been admiring blueprints from a huge brand new walk-in cooler! After a few design re-configurations, the walk-in cooler will be soon ready for use at the operational facility at the H.O. Steele building. What does this mean? At the beginning of March, 500 food-insecure students will be provided their third meal of the day!

If you or a group of volunteers would like to volunteer and assist, please make sure to like their Facebook page. Here you can find updates about volunteer needs, donations needed, and extra help that will make it possible for a successful launch. A new website is also coming soon, where volunteers and organizations can find out more about this important feeding program. “Thank you for your commitment to our counties’ children. We could not do this without you,” Ionia and Montcalm AmeriCorps VISTA Team.

Montcalm Area and Ionia County Intermediate School District

Office: 616-527-4900

Direct Volunteer Line: 616-755-8050