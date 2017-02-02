February means it’s time to Go Red!
The American Heart Association gives ways you can Go Red!
The American Heart Association gives ways you can Go Red!
Here are 15 ways to incorporate red into your wardrobe on February 3, 2017 to help raise awareness for women’s heart disease. Join the movem…
A handy chart to help figure our your heart disease risk based on family history.
Advertisement
Heart disease survivors from across West Michigan are telling their personal stories to help inspire women to Go Red for Women.
A list of resources for women to stay heart healthy.
Back-to-back episodes of ‘Shark Tank’ tonight on My ABC WOTV4.
See how your neighbor ‘went red’ for women!
We compiled a list of foods that go well with watching football, check out our 20 best crowd pleasers for the big game
Here are a few ideas to help you make your big game party super.
See inside this larger than life exhibit.
See inside this great program!
Tiaras and Bowties is a children’s pageant and fashion showcase sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Maranda plays a round of ‘True or False’ with a group of high school students.
Kids are the stars at the annual Auto Show Charity Spectacular.
February is brewing with fun events you won’t want to miss.
Enjoy all West Michigan has to offer for winter fun
Warming hearts and bellies one bowl at a time.
…and on the 8th day God said “Let there be yoga pants.”
Check out the photos from this rockin’ event!
WOTV 4 Women’s beauty expert is sharing some new products that every woman will love!
You can join WOTV and the American Heart Association this February to raise awareness about women’s heart disease here in West Michigan.
Life can be so stressful sometimes, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are 10 scientifically backed ways to help reduce stress in your life.
Soups On For All benefits God’s Kitchen, a program of Catholic Charities West Michigan.
Maranda gives viewers a sneak preview of the Million Dollar Motorway.
February is full of fun at Air Zoo.