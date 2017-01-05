30 day de-clutter challenge
Many have found that de-cluttering can be the first step to a fresh, new start.
Many have found that de-cluttering can be the first step to a fresh, new start.
Join WOTV and the rest of West Michigan by joining the group “West Michigan Ladies”!
Helping to protect our children from sex trafficking
Advertisement
Warm up with a healthy twist on classic comfort food.
Travel back in time to the roaring ’20s.
The Remodeling and New Homes Show took over DeVos Place this weekend.
Make 2017 the year you set goals, gain control, and alter your financial life for good.
‘The Bachelor’ heats up and Matthew McConaughey makes an appearance on new show ‘Big Fan’.
Local organizations bring awareness to the fact that YES, human trafficking happens here.
Fashion show, wedding experts, samples and more happening this weekend!
Quick projects that will add elegance to your home.
Maranda explores the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute.
Check out the secrets behind the Zamboni and more.
Meet interesting people living in West Michigan.
A first of its kind non-profit will grow food for local schools and a food pantry.
Check out great ideas and inspiration this weekend!
Tips to ensure your weight loss lasts.
Maranda is ready for another fabulous year around West Michigan!
Maranda has great ideas for weekend family fun
This online event provides people with the opportunity to recharge their job search, and connect with local and national employers.
Students score big with bat conservation project
Family of 7 enjoys Craig’s Cruisers
Series of parenting classes with Wedgwood Christian Services
Enter to win tickets to Arenacross
Make this your family’s best year yet!